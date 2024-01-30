Walking the talk: ECL triumphs service-ready training

Business News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ecl-global.com

In a significant step to further enhance operational efficiency and customer service, Enterprise Computing Ltd. (ECL) is proud to announce the successful completion of a Service Ready Training Program by its management team. The three-day event took place at ECL's state-of-the-art training facility, situated within their newly built Corporate Headquarters in Tema. This initiative reflects ECL’s devotion to delivering 24/7 fanatical support to clients.



The intensive training was designed to furnish team leaders with proven service-oriented strategies and focused on providing skills that ensure exceptional interactions at every stage of the customer journey. It was facilitated by René Enthoven, a master certified trainer with 25 years in sales, executive management, and marketing with experience in the technology, telecommunications, and finance industry. He is also a Senior Advisor at Korn Ferry, renowned global organizational consulting firm.



All through the training, René engaged the team in interactive workshops and practical scenarios to unpack approaches that proactively address customer challenges. He also walked the team through steps of effectively delivering solutions that will exceed customer expectations. Clients, partners, and employees alike should anticipate an elevated service standard from ECL as its management team sets into motion the newly acquired knowledge to drive efficiency.



Enterprise Computing Ltd. (ECL) remains dedicated to providing high-end solutions and endless support and is optimistic of the positive impact this training will wield in ensuring that customers continue to stay relevant. At ECL, our doors are and will always be open to you. So, come on in, we are ready to serve you better.







ECL is a professional services company providing customised technology solutions and consultancy to businesses globally. With service offerings in Business Process Automation, Cybersecurity, Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, Backup and Recovery, among others, ECL is committed to ensuring business success while providing organizations with a keen focus on 24/7 fanatical support.



