Business News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: My News GH

Walewale Watermelon factory to be ready by September

Work on the Walewale Watermelon Processing Plant in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region is progressing steadily and is expected to be completed in September this year, contractors have told MyNewsGh.com.



At the time of the visit to the project site, steelworks had been completed awaiting block laying which is the sole prerogative of masons according to the contractor.



It was revealed that in the next two months, the entire project will come to life and start processing watermelons produced in abundance in the region.



The project when it begins will employ over 2,000 local farmers as well as process about 2400 tons of the produce into concentrate annually.



Over 2000 farmers will be engaged under the first phase of the project which comes under the government initiative of ‘One District One Factory’ with a targeted 2,000 acres of farmlands for watermelon cultivation.



At the sod cutting ceremony by Vice President Dr Mahamudu late last year, he stated that no government comes closer to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as far as the development of the North East Region is concerned.



“If you come to the North East Region, we are going to do so many projects across. Bunkpurugu-Nalerigu road within a month we will start, the Gbintri-Nalerigu road, Wulugu-Kpasenkpe road, Yagaba-Mankarigu road, Chereponi township roads, Namang-Burugu-Dimia-Karaga link road and one of my favourites the Misio-Prima Bridge”, he listed some of the projects earmarked for execution.



The Watermelon Processing Plant is one of the key promises made to the people of the area by the current government which says it is determined to have it executed end the seasonal glut of the produce.





