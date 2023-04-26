WTO boss hails impact of digitalisation on rise of digital trade in Ghana

Business News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

The Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Nkojo-Iweala has commended Ghana for her significant progress in advancing digital trade in the country.



The WTO boss, who is on an official visit to the country, during a meeting with Trade Minister, K.T. Hammond, said digital trade is rising very fast in the world, and she cited Ghana as an example, following the remarkable strides the country has made in its digitalisation efforts in the past six years.



"One of the most exciting happenings in the world today is the rise of digital trade," said the WTO boss.



"Digitally delivered services are growing fastest and Ghana is doing quite well from the numbers we can see."



"Digitally delivered services in Ghana are doing well; whether it is a professional service business, trading, intellectual services or back office functions with others, or digital trading of women and also men on the Internet. That is growing very fast."



While commending Ghana, the WTO boss urged young Ghanaians to take advantage of the situation.



"Because Ghana is doing so well, I want to encourage young men and women to do more of digital trade," she noted.



Ghana has been internationally acclaimed as one of the most digitally-advanced countries in Africa, following an aggressive digitisation drive by the Government in the past six years.



Many government services can be accessed online, and due to the country's mobile money interoperability, which allows the easy transfer of money between all mobile money wallets and banks, and vice versa, digital trade is also on the rise, as the private sector has also taken of advantage of the digital progress.











