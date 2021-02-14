Business News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: GNA

Volta GTA presents cocoa products to frontline health workers

Officials of GTA handing over the items to beneficiaries

The Volta Regional Directorate of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has donated some assorted cocoa products to the frontline medical workers at the regional COVID-19 holding or isolation centre, an extension of the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH).



The food items include boxes of chocolates, Milo, Ovaltine, and detergents, is to celebrate Ghana's version of Valentines' day with frontline health workers and COVID-19 patients on admission.



Mr Alexander Nketia, Regional Director of GTA, said the Authority's gesture is to appreciate, show love and recognise the sterling efforts being discharged by the workers risking their lives for the safety of COVID patients.



He said cocoa derivatives are good supplement for cognitive impairment and could boost the immune and cardiovascular systems and therefore a recommended beverage for combating the COVID-19 virus.



Dr Davidson Iroko, Medical Officer-in-charge of the Centre, on behalf of management and staff of the HTH, thanked their benefactor for their gesture, pledging to distribute the items to frontline workers at the facility.



He said gestures like that of the GTA should be a common feature as society's contribution to the fight against the virus and again motivate the frontline workers to stand tall in this crucial time of the second wave of the pandemic.