Volta Fair: Unveiling the concealed beautiful bride

Business News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: Frederick Avornyo

The Volta Trade and Investment fair is a platform to reveal the hidden treasures of that eastern part of Ghana, aiming to attract capital for the overall growth of the national economy.





It is one of the country’s best-kept secrets that need to be revealed as one of the best investment destinations, with vast fertile lands, extensive water bodies, captivating tourist sites, and a richly diverse ethnic heritage.



To many, the Volta Region is a microcosm of Ghana because whatever is found in other parts of the country can be found in the Region.



Abundant Arable Land



Stretching from south to north, the Volta Region boasts expansive fertile land cultivating a variety of crops, from specialised ones like rice, shallots, carrots, lettuce, and cabbage, to staple tubers such as yam, cocoyam, and sweet potatoes.



Cash crops such as coconut, cocoa, coffee, cotton and sugar cane are also grown in the Region. The potential for commercial farming is immense, with numerous untapped virgin lands capable of transforming into vital food sources, addressing even global food insecurity.



Diverse Water Bodies



The region is blessed with diverse water bodies, ranging from the pristine sea and clean beaches to lagoons, rivers, lakes, streams, and waterfalls. These bodies support essential economic activities such as fishing, aquaculture, irrigation, and water sports. The Volta Region's water bodies do not only yield delicacies renowned in Ghana but also present opportunities for expanding fish farming and fostering tourism along beautiful waterfronts. The Region is home to some of the biggest fish farms on the Volta Lake but that vast water body can accommodate a lot more.



Enchanting Tourist Attractions



The Volta Region unfolds with magnificent tourist destinations, from the majestic Afadza mountain in the north to the brook and feel of the gentle breeze of the coast. Amedzofe offers a heavenly view and fresh air, complemented by a newly constructed canopy walk by the Ote falls, creating an unparalleled experience.



Notably, the region boasts the highest waterfall, Wli, and about 10 other falls, contributing to the awe-inspiring beauty of the landscape. The Region also boasts of one of the best crocodile ponds located in Ave Dakpa, a monkey sanctuary in Tafi Atome and a snake village at Liati Soba. The coast bears witness to historical landmarks related to the slave trade, adding another layer of cultural significance.



Cultural Wealth - Kete Weaving



The region is renowned for its kete (kente) designs, woven in towns such as Agbozume to the south, Agotime Kpetoe in the middle and Tafi Abuife towards the north. Each town has a unique story behind its intricate designs, showcasing cultural richness and craftsmanship. These rich kete designs are completely priced thereby attracting many wholesalers from different parts of Ghana and beyond.



Rich Diversity



Contrary to popular belief, the Volta region is linguistically and culturally diverse, with various languages spoken by the natives, extending beyond the commonly known Ewe. There are languages such as Siyase spoken by the people of Avatime, Nyangbo-Tafi spoken by the people of Tafi, Ikpana spoken in Logba and Adangbe spoken by the people of Agotime.









The region also embraces diverse religious practices, including Christianity, Islam, and various traditional beliefs, fostering an environment of cultural harmony. Some traditional worships such as Kunde in Kpando, and others in Klikor and Dagbamatey as well as the Roman Catholic Grotto in Kpando-Agbenorxe attract international visitors.



Why Volta Fair?



The Volta Fair serves as a catalyst for Ghana's economic growth, offering a platform to raise awareness about the region's vast investment potential. The fair has already seen successes, positioning the Volta Region as one of the preferred holiday destinations, attracting conferences, and generating interest from foreign investors in commercial farming and resort development.



Looking Forward



As the next Volta Trade and Investment Fair approaches, anticipation grows for a showcase of diverse products and services. This year, the exhibition is drawing interest from across the African continent, aligning with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). Municipal and district assemblies will have the opportunity during the fair to present their investment potential, in a bid to attract investors.





In the quest for economic growth and resource discovery, the Volta Region stands as a captivating bride, beckoning not only international suitors but also urging Ghanaians to explore and invest in their own hidden gems.



Make time and visit Ho from the 26th of November to the 10th of December and be part of the Volta Fair. Visit Volta, and Experience Ghana.



The article is by Fred Avornyo, a Marketing Communication Specialist and COO of Volta Fair.



frederickavor@gmail.com