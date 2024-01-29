Vodafone Ghana is becoming Telecel Ghana - Set to bring innovation to Ghana's telecom industry

Business News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Telecel Group, an Africa-focused telecommunication company with expertise in combining telecommunication with fintech, e-commerce, and tech start-ups successfully acquired 70% majority shares in Vodafone Ghana (Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited – GTCL) in February 2023 and is set to bring disruptive innovation into Ghana’s telecom industry with customer-centric products delivered with exceptional customer service.



In a statement by the CEO of Telecel Group, Moh Damush remarked “In February 2023, Telecel completed the acquisition of Vodafone Ghana, setting the stage for a massive rebranding campaign. This evolution represents more than just a name change; it signifies our commitment to advancing telecommunications in Ghana with a renewed focus on meeting the evolving needs of our customers.



This rebranding represents a bold step forward into a future where innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction remain at the core of who we are. Our goal is to provide Ghanaians with exceptional services, exceeding their expectations”. Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana said, “I am truly excited about this transition.



Our goal is to deliver a great network for our customers, enabling connectivity that promotes personal and business growth. I invite our stakeholders to join us on this exciting journey as we start our rebranding from Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Ghana”.



The rebranding exercise which starts in January and climaxes with a full brand reveal at the end of February 2024 is expected to be packed with exciting activities and campaigns for all stakeholders.



The rebranding also covers Vodafone Ghana and its three subsidiaries: National Communication Backbone Company Limited (Vodafone Wholesale), Vodafone Ghana Mobile Financial Services Limited (Vodafone Cash), and the Vodafone Ghana Foundation.



