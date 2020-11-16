Business News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Vodafone Ghana CEO wins Best Telecom CEO Award

Patricia Obo-Nai, Vodafone Ghana CEO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nia, has been adjudged the best CEO of the Year at the just ended Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA).



The annual awards, which celebrate Telecommunications and ICT excellence, rewarded organisations, and individuals who have excelled over the last 12 months and the past decade.



The prestigious CEO of the Year award category confirms Patricia’s immense contribution in the telecommunication industry after taking over the reins of the company in a year and half. The telco was also adjudged Telecom Business of the Decade, Digital Enabler of the Year, and Customer Experience Company of the Year at the event.



Speaking at the awards ceremony, the CEO and Founder of the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA), Akin Naphtal, said the awards has grown over the years to become a benchmark for outstanding performances in the Telecommunications and ICT industry for honouring organisations in Ghana.



He further commended all winners for their immense contribution towards the development on ICT and Telecommunications industry in Ghana.



The 2020 Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA), which is the 10th edition, was held in Accra at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

