Vegetable farmers asked to form groups

A collection for vegetables

The Executive Director of Abibiman Sankofa Cultural Movement (ASCUM) has advised farmers to form groups because it will help them to easily find markets for their produce and gain control over market prices to maximise their profits.



Mr. Freeman Madji explained that operating in groups would enhance productivity, while vegetable farmers, especially those with highly perishable produce, would minimise postharvest losses.



The Director was addressing a meeting of vegetable growers who are members of ASCUM at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region on how to find markets for their produce.



The Movement has more than 250 members, operating from three districts in the Eastern Region, with about 70 percent of them being women.



He said plans were far advanced to establish a training centre for the members to upgrade their capacities.





