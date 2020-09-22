Business News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: Eye on Port

Veep cuts sod for commencement of additional works on dry bulk terminal at port of Takoradi

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cutting the sod for the phase two

The Vice President, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has cut sod for the phase 2 of the Dry Bulk Terminal at the Port of Takoradi.



The dry bulk terminal would be responsible for handling increased volumes of bauxite, manganese, clinker, gypsum, limestone and other many varieties of bulk cargoes significant to everyday domestic and industrial use.



The already completed New Dry Bulk Jetty, of 800 meter quay wall with draft of -16m CD which is now being used at the Port of Takoradi, is the deepest bulk jetty in the whole of West Africa.



To fully enhance the efficiency of cargo handling at the dry bulk terminal, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has contracted Amandi Investment Ltd, for the phase 2 of dry bulk terminal at a cost of USD 70M which would comprise the installation of a complete set of conveyor system, a loading arm for the export berth, full terminal pavement, utility services, terminal operations control office, among others.



According to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Peter Mac Manu, the terminal has the capacity to handle about 18 million metric tonnes of cargo, per annum and work is expected to be completed by second quarter of 2022.



The GPHA Board Chairman said the terminal would bring about a multiplicity of employment opportunities as well as advance Ghana’s industrialization goals.



“Terminal operations would employ not less than 150 persons on direct terminal roles, and not less than another 1000 indirect employment opportunities,” the GPHA Board Chair revealed.



The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, said such investments would play a key role in Ghana’s drive to reach world markets more efficiently as well as strengthen global integration.



“The need to create a conducive environment for investment has been a key part of government program for this sector,” he stated.



The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, praised government on behalf of the people of the western region for the commitment to developing that section of the country in its industrial agenda.



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said the initiative to advance infrastructure development at the Port of Takoradi would significantly complement Ghana’s integrated Bauxite and Aluminium project being embarked on by Government.



“You know that we are already working on the western lines in terms of railways. We are also working on the mining side, and we need a port that would also cater for this industry,” he outlined.



He said it is no secret that without such advancement in ports infrastructure, there would be little trade and the country could lose potential revenues.

