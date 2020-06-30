Business News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

VW Ghana currently producing five models in its Accra plant

The Chief Executive Officer of VW Ghana , Mr. Jeffrey Oppong Peprah has revealed that the company has commenced commercial production under a registered local company VW Ghana and is currently producing five Volkswagen models in its Accra plant.



These brands include Tiguan, Amarok Pickup, Passat, Polo and Teramont.



He said this when he accompanied the Minister of Trade Alan kyeremateng to tour the VW Assembly plant in Accra on Monday.



The CEO informed the Minister that the company is planning the grand launching of Volkswagen car models made in Ghana soon.



Mr Kyerematen used the visit to present the Bonafide Vehicle Assembler Certificate to VW Ghana.



He commended Mr. Thomas Schaefer, the Head of Volkswagen Sub Saharan Africa Region who joined the tour via a virtual link and his team for the confidence shown in Ghana.



He promised the Government’s support to facilitate the development of the second phase of the company to ensure that the country reaps the full benefit of automobile manufacturing.



The Minister was accompanied by Mr. Subhi Accad, CEO of Universal Motors Volkswagen’s retailer and a team from both the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Ministry of Finance.



Volkswagen was the first global automobile company to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Trade and Industry to establish vehicle assembly plant in Ghana under the Ghana Automobile Manufacturing Development Programme.

