VRA contracts SMEC International Pty to draw a master plan for Volta lake

Business News of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: Bala Ali, Contributor

In a bit to harness the full potential of the Volta Lake, the Volta River Authority (VRA) has contracted SMEC International Pty Ltd to draw a master plan for this purpose.



Given this, SMEC International has started a stakeholder engagement in the regions and districts where the Volta Lake passes through.



To this end, Mr Charles Nornoo and Ms Anita Djando of SMEC International Pty Ltd visited Ho last Thursday to hold meetings with the Regional Coordinating Directors and Planning Officers

of the Districts.



Briefing the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the SMEC officers disclosed that 41 districts and seven regions would be participating in the stakeholder engagements that would lead to the development of the master plan.



On his part, the minister commended the VRA for that great initiative.

SMEC International Pty Ltd is known for having expertise in road infrastructure and energy.



With its 70 years of experience in offering solutions to road infrastructural and energy projects, it is believed that it’s capable of developing a good master plan that can lead to the exploitation of the Volta Lake for the betterment of the citizens.