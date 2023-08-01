VRA calls on the Energy Media Group

Business News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: Energy Media Group

A delegation from the Volta River Authority (VRA), Ghana’s foremost power producer, on Friday, July 28, 2023, paid a courtesy call to the Energy Media Group (EMG) to familiarise them with the operations of the organisation.



The five-person delegation led by Madam Tandy Chothia, Manager for Corporate Communications and Branding, also included Madam Diana Quarshie, Senior Officer, Corporate Affairs, Madam Gifty Anokye-Frimpong, Administration and International Desk, Mr Lawrence Quartey, Communications and External Relations, and Mr Michael Danso, Information and Publicity Officer.



The Energy Media Group, a firm dedicated to promoting the country’s energy sector through exclusive reporting and related media activities, is the organiser of the prestigious Ghana Energy Awards, publisher of the Energy Ghana Magazine, and producer of the Energy Ghana TV.



The VRA is the operator of the Akosombo and Kpong Hydroelectric power stations, many thermal generation plants with a diversified portfolio that includes solar photovoltaic plants as well as some ongoing wind energy projects, in several areas of the country.



Discussions centred on strengthening the existing collaboration between the two institutions, and diversifying existing approaches to some operations to ensure maximum impact is made on all fronts.



After a thorough presentation that explored all its current operations and future enterprises, Chief Executive Officer of the EMG, Ing. Henry Teinor, noted that "a key focus of EMG activities is to provide avenues to the sector’s players that project their activities and innovations to the general public and the next generation."



Madam Chothia commending the organisation, noted that the Ghana Energy Awards, an EMG brand, had gained widespread recognition among the industry for the seriousness of the scheme.



Strategies such as the institution of the Awards Panel, the inclusion of a validating firm, site visitations to companies’ project sites and others, she said, "contribute greatly to the integrity that has become a hallmark of the annual Awards event, as well as the Energy Personalities Outreach Programme which creates an avenue for impacting the next generation."



The Energy Media Group on June 27 officially launched the 2023 Ghana Energy Awards with the unveiling of the theme: “Ghana’s Energy Transition Framework: Sector Institutions As Building Blocks for the 2030-2040 Targets. Nominations remain open until September 29.