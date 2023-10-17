Use renewable energy technologies to transform agricultural sector - Samira Bawumia

Business News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Agriculture, they say is the backbone of every economy but is fraught with several challenges in Ghana.



To help address this issue, the Second Lady of the Republic, Samira Bawumia, has entreated farmers to adopt the use of renewable energy technologies in farming.



According to her, the use of renewable energy technologies can transform how farmers cultivate, harvest and process their agricultural produce.



This, she said will lead to a more sustainable, efficient and eco-friendly environment.



Speaking at the Energy Commission Senior High Schools Renewable Energy Challenge in Accra on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Samira Bawumia said, “We find ourselves at a pivotal time in history where the need to balance the demands of agriculture, food security and environmental sustainability…We are witnessing a critical shift in our approach to agric and the advent of mechanized small-scale agriculture using renewable technologies marks a significant step towards ensuring sustainable and efficient agricultural practices.”



She added that, “Our world is facing unprecedented challenges of climate change, food insecurity, scarcity of resources and growing populations and therefore, it is imperative that we harness the power of innovations to find sustainable solutions.”



“We must seize the opportunity to use renewable energy technologies to transform the way we cultivate, harvest and process our agricultural products making these processes more sustainable, efficient and eco-friendly,” Samira Bawumia pointed out.



The Second Lady of the Republic noted that the renewable energy challenge was a step in the right direction as it is preparing students for the job market.



The challenge will also improve the creativity of students in the country.



