Use data to transform the workforce - Human Resource practitioners urged

Business News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Human Resource practitioners have been urged to use data to drive innovation and improve working environment for all.



According to the Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko-Brobby, the human resource department of every organisation must be at the forefront of a rapid transformation which will promote productivity.



He was speaking at an HR outlook and benchmarking conference by auditing firm KPMG and the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management in Accra.



The HR Outlook Conference was used to unveil a new report on human resource development in Ghana which was conducted by the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management and Auditing firm KPMG in Ghana.



The survey seeks to highlight some happenings in the country’s human resource area and the way forward.



Speaking to launch the report, Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko-Brobby call for a data-driven innovation to imporve productivity.



President of the Chartered Institute of Human Resources Management, Dr. Edward Kwapong told journalists that the report will be a good tool for practitioners to be well informed.



Lead researcher for the report, Dr. Eric Afful Dadzie highlighted some critical outcomes in the survey.



“The highlights in the report starts from the top hiring sources, one of the key is theat the HR in Ghana is no more conservative, we have seen a certain drift to social technologies in Ghana. Although employee referrals are still ongoing, we can see more of social media hiring which is mostly on linked in. This tells you that there is some kind of shift in hiring sources from the traditional concepts we used to know,” Dr. Eric Afful Dadzie told journalists.



The theme for the conference was Beyond Boundaries; Redefining HR in a data-driven world.



SA



