Ursula Owusu-Ekuful explains why global GDP lost $1 trillion

Communications and Digitalization Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has said the downturn in the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in recent times could be attributed to the exclusion of women in the digital economy.



According to her, the move has cost the global GDP a tune of US$1 trillion.



Making this known during the International Women's Day celebration, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful called on all to immediately revert the trend by engaging more women in the digital economy.



She stated that this will make it possible for women to work remotely while they secure their future, as well as, cater for their families.



"One statistic which still sticks in my mind is that over the past decade, the global GDP has lost US$1 trillion because women have been excluded from the digital economy," she said.



"Let's work towards adding US$1trillion to the global GDP by including more women, creating the opportunity for more women to engage in our digital economy and when we do that, we secure their future, we make it possible for them to work remotely and safely and to take care of their families at the same time," the communications and digitalization minister stated.



