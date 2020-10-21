Business News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Upstream petroleum chamber calls on petroleum commission

David Ampofo, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber

The Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber has called on the Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission and his management team to present a position paper on the relationship between the PC as a regulator and the Upstream Petroleum Companies.



Presenting the paper, the CEO of the Upstream Petroleum Chamber, David Ampofo said: “our advocacy is informed first by research work and documentation of the issues at stake. I think there is room for increased collaboration between the PC and our member companies”.



They exchanged ideas on ways to address the present challenges facing the industry as well as how best to collaborate. The Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission, Mr Egbert Faibille said: “Petroleum Commission’s doors are always open to the Chamber to discuss issues and find possible solutions that are mutually beneficial to all parties.” He agreed that the Regulator and Member Companies needed to work together for the industry to thrive.



Mr David Ampofo thanked the Petroleum Commission for their time and participation in putting together the Position Paper to serve as a basis for frank conversations to be held. He also recommended routine engagements between the parties to sustain the momentum and work to ensure an improved the working relationship between the Regulator and Member Companies.



The parties agreed to consider the putting together of a joint working group to discuss the findings and possible solutions.





