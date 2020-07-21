Business News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Laud Business

Update your SIM details – MTN Ghana urges customers

MTN Ghana has encouraged customers to update their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) details

MTN Ghana has encouraged customers to update their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) details to ensure all customer details are captured accurately by the company.



In view of this, MTN Ghana is sending messages to inform customers to update their details. Customers will receive messages with a URL link to effect the update.



Updating customer SIM details is the process of recording and validating relevant customer information of a subscriber by MTN.



The process involves getting both new and existing customers to consensually provide their identification details to MTN Ghana for identification and validation purposes.



The information being updated includes the customer’s name, date of birth, gender, address (physical address), valid ID number and details of valid identification documents of the customer.



To complete the process, Ghanaian Customers will have to provide a valid National ID (e.g. Voter ID, Passport, Driver’s License and Ghana Card) whilst foreign nationals will be required to update their details with their National passport. Customers who wish to register or update their details with the National identification card, are advised to do so only at MTN service centers.



Commenting on the process, Sales and Distribution Executive of MTN Ghana, Mr. Eric Nsarkoh said, “This exercise is an important regulatory requirement. It will also help us update our customer records to enable us design solutions to suit their needs.”



Mr. Nsarkoh said, “We continue to assure our Customers that their information is safe and protected with MTN. Data privacy and protection is of greater importance to us.”



The SIM update process commenced on 1st June 2020 and will continue to the end of the December 2020.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.