Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Universal Motors Ltd: VW sole distributor in Ghana outdoors 5 locally assembled models

play videoVW unveils new models assembled in Ghana

Universal Motors Ltd, the only authorized dealer of Volkswagen in Ghana has unveiled five new models of locally assembled cars.



Tiguan, Teramont, the Passat, Amarok and the Polo Hatchback are the cars that have been outdoored by the carmaker.



The vehicles were assembled using Semi Knocked Down (SKD) assembly kits at the Universal Motors facility in Accra which has an installed capacity to assemble 5,000 units per annum.



Speaking at the official unveiling of the new models, the Chief Executive Officer of Universal Motors, the company managing Volkswagen’s local assembly plant, Subhi Accad, said it is better to purchase a VW car produced in Ghana than outside the country since the price is better.



He added that despite the lower pricing they will not compromise on quality.



“We understand the magnitude of task and challenge ahead of us particularly the stringent assembly processes and also the high-quality standards associated with the Volkswagen brand. We undertake and promise to live up to expectations”, he said.



Meanwhile, the CEO of Volkswagen(VW) Ghana Jeffrey J. Oppong Peprah said VW envisions to make Ghana an automotive powerhouse in the sub-region.



"We are here to support. We are not going to do a one day wonder but we have a bigger ambition to grow the market here as well as support Ghana or the sub-region and Ghana will be the powerhouse for the automotive industry."



The Government of Ghana has announced an automotive industry policy called Ghana Automotive Development Policy (GADP), which is part of the country’s industrial transformation agenda.



Ghana is the fifth Volkswagen vehicle assembly location in Sub-Saharan Africa; the other locations are in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.









