Press Releases of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: North-East Region NPP

Uniting for victory 2020, a sure way to go in the North-East Region

Yesterday marked the end of a long journey of searching for, and electing suitable candidates on the ticket of our beloved party to represent the NPP in our Constituencies for the General elections in December,2020. It has not only been a journey of contest of ideas and wits; But also a journey that saw willing aspirants traverse their constituencies, pleading with delegates to give them the mandate of leading us into the Parliamentary Polls in December.



Eventually, the delegates in all the three constituencies have made their choices. In all the constituencies, the delegates were emphatic in their choice of who gets to represent all of us in the parliamentary polls come 7th December 2020.



Along the way, we may have bruised ourselves; Along the way, we may have thrown verbal vitriols at each other in a manner that threatened our body politic as a party. But, the contest is over; candidates have been elected to fill the positions as Parliamentary Candidates for our beloved NPP.



As proteges of an enviable political tradition, the Busia/Danquah/Dombo tradition, ours is to be good sportsmen, knowing fully well that we can only have one candidate to represent the party in any parliamentary poll.



It is therefore our sincere expectation that all the unsuccessful aspirants will put the pain of defeat behind them and support the party's choice.

We must remember that there is a big political monster out there desperately determined to snatch political power from us. The admonition of former president J.A. Kufuor should scare or inspire all of us to do whatever it takes to remain in power.



As a Regional Party, plans have been made to engage all aspirants that lost the bid to represent the people at their various constituencies to delibrate on strategies that would make us stronger, going into the December polls.



I do not know of the existence of a safe seat for either of the political parties in the North- East Region; but what I do know for sure is that, we have always, in unity, risen to the occasion to win parliamentary elections in any of the constituencies in the North East Region.



This message therefore, is a call for all to galvanize support and whip up excitement from the base. This can only be achieved in the spirit of unity of purpose and conviction.



That the NPP has done remarkably well in the region by way of developmental projects cannot be gainsaid. We must, therefore, ride on the successes chalked as ground for the renewal of our mandate by the Ghanaian people. Victory would however elude us if we fail to stay the course.



Whilst congratulating the Parliamentary Candidates elect, we seize the opportunity to entreat them to be demonstrably magnanimous in victory, for the battle ahead is weightier.



Finally, we wish to congratulate the Electoral Commission of Ghana for conducting free and fair elections and the security agencies for maintaining law and order throughout the process.



The agenda to win all six seats of the North East region is well on course.



Thank you.



Sulley Sambian



North-East Regional Secretary

