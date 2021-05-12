United Airlines to commence direct flight operations to Ghana - Report

Business News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: aviationghana.com

US-based airline, United Airlines, will start direct flight operations to Ghana on Saturday, May 15, 2021.



The airline, AviationGhana can confirm, will operate three flights per week to Accra, offering passengers more travelling options to the US.



United Airlines, which is the 3rd largest airline in the world as measured by fleet size and number of routes, will compete with Delta on the Accra- New York JFK route.



The U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan said the start of the United service will deepen bilateral relations between the two countries.



“United Airlines will soon commence direct flights between Ghana and the United States, helping to expand our bilateral connections,” Ambassador Sullivan said.



Aviance, which has also been chosen as the ground handler for United Airlines, says they are very delighted to service the airline.



Mark Kamis, Managing Director of Aviance told AviationGhana that: “We were very lucky that we have been handed the ground handling for United. We had the business back in 2015 when United was first here. So for Aviance we are very excited to be handling them again on Saturday.”



Mr. Kamis added that Aviance, which also provides ground handling services to other major international airlines in Ghana, has been “extremely fortunate and strategic in our pricing and of course we have a very high standard in terms of quality and service” in order to attract more clients.