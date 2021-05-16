United Airlines relaunch: First passengers share experience aboard inaugural return flight

Business News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

The first passengers of the U.S based airliner, United Airlines, touched down on Ghanaian soil at exactly 08:08 GMT on Saturday, May 15, 2021.



The development comes after the company relaunched its operations with flight UA996 touching base at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Accra from Dulles International Airport, Washington DC. The journey completes the first non-stop flight for its new services to Ghana after a nine-year absence.



Some passengers shared their experience after disembarking amid fanfare from the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in interactions with GhanaWeb. They described their direct flight as a memorable and comfortable one.



One passenger said; “It was a wonderful inaugural flight to be on, it was really great and smooth compared to other flights I’ve been on while travelling by air and I will recommend United Airlines to every Ghanaian or anyone who wants travel."



“It was great and this is our first flight and we really loved it, it was a very nice airplane with great customer service also,” another passenger told GhanaWeb.



Pilot Jean Oliver Mbog, commended the rousing welcome received when they touched down. He explained that the 10-hour flight for the crew and passengers went well without any hitches and therefore recommends United Airlines to all.



For the first inaugural flight to Ghana, passengers, the United Airline cabin and flight crew were received by the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan, Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwaa and officials from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and Ghana’s Ministry of Transport.



