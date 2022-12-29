Unhealthy rivalry, sabotage deepens in tissue production industry

Business News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

One person has been arrested for deliberately destroying billboards advertising Safare Tissues in prime areas of Accra.



This arrest follows concerns that there have coordinated and consistent attempts by other rival companies to sabotage the visibility of the products of Tissue production company by the destruction of their billboards by unknown persons.



In less than a fortnight, a Safare billboard at the Tetteh Quarshie interchange had been pulled down at dawn by unknown individuals.



This was followed a week later by a similar incident at the Accra mall section of the motorway.



City authorities have since denied any knowledge of the destruction when confronted indicating the company had acquired the permits to erect those billboards.





It has emerged that other billboards on the same locations were not touched but Safare Tissues billboards became the targets, giving credence to suspicions that the acts were orchestrated.



In the ensuing melee, reports suggest luck run out on one of the persons who was arrested and upon interrogation mentioned that elements in another tissue company as being behind it.



Meanwhile, there have been reports of growing efforts to sabotage the company.



Quite recently on a TV3 platform where Safare had acquired sponsorship over the Delay show, viewers may recall that on that particular slot for Safare, Flora Tissues adverts popped up suddenly when indeed they had no slot.



Technicians later apologised for it and claimed it was an error on their part to have played another company’s advert on Safare’s slot.



Safare Tissues has gained great penetration onto the market as a very reliable product and this appears to have ruffled the feathers of other industry players who are bent on sabotaging the company.