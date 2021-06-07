US Ambassador calls for stewardship of natural resources amidst galamsey fight

Business News of Monday, 7 June 2021

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, has called for a show of stewardship over the galamsey menace in the country.



According to her, “Ghana’s ‘galamsey’ is now on steroids”.



Speaking on JoyNews closely monitored by GhanaWeb, Stephanie S. Sullivan expressed worry about the pollution of the Ankobrah River and other water bodies in the country as a result of illegal mining.



“Galamsey was an issue 20 years ago and it’s kind of on steroids now. It’s not three people with a pan in the river, it’s this heavy machinery, a lot of deforestation going on. It breaks my heart to see the Ankobrah River has just become so polluted from when we were here 20 years ago. I think it’s important to be in a position to be a steward of the environment”.



“We don’t inherit the land from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children,” she stated.



Several calls have been made by stakeholders and other officials over the years and the US Ambassador is the recent person to have expressed her sentiment when she graced a Tree Planting Ceremony with the Amakomhene, Nana Adu Mensah Asare to commemorate Earth Day.



“There is the need for the conservation and restoration of the forests and water bodies, promoting sustainable agriculture and fisheries by stopping illegal logging, mining, and fishing, and combating wildlife trafficking and marine plastic pollution,” she said.



Meanwhile, the government has begun prosecution of persons suspected to have engaged in illegal mining activities in the country.