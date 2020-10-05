Business News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

US$10.8 billion invested in Jubilee Oil Fields between 2007 to 2019 – Tullow

Tullow Ghana

Operators of the Jubilee and Tweneboa, Enyenra, and Ntomme (TEN) fields, Tullow Ghana Limited has disclosed it has invested an amount of US$10.8 billion in Ghana’s oil fields between 2007 to 2019



According to Tullow, its continued investment with its partners in Ghana’s hydrocarbon resources has resulted in the Jubilee fields production averaged 84,700 bopd in the first half of 2020.



“Tweneboa, Enyenra, and Ntomme (TEN) fields production averaged 50,900 bopd with facility uptime on both FPSOs in excess of 95 percent.”



This was revealed when the company announced in a statement that it had reached a significant milestone of 300 million barrels of oil production from the Jubilee field.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.