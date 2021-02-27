Press Releases of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

UNIDO-WACOMP Ghana And Global Shea Alliance train sheabutter companies in cosmetics packaging and product design with EU support

The training witnessed over 40 Shea-based entrepreneurs in cosmetics packaging in attendance

The West African Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP) - Ghana funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Global Shea Alliance (GSA) on Wednesday trained over 40 Shea-based entrepreneurs in cosmetics packaging in Accra.



Mr Charles Kwame Sackey, the WACOMP - Ghana Chief Technical Advisor in a keynote address said the training which is a sequence to the branding and marketing training in Accra, the Standards and Compliance training in Tamale as part of activities implemented under the project’s Sub-Contracting Matching scheme is to boost the technical and marketing capacities of Ghanaian Cosmetic SMEs.



“UNIDO and the European Union through this collaboration with the GSA for shea small and medium based companies is to prepare Ghanaian businesses in the cosmetic industry to be competitive in the global market space,” he said.



Mr Aaron Adu, the Managing Director of Global Shea Alliance said the training aims at providing cosmetic manufacturers in Ghana the ability to understand the various topics connected to packaging designs.



Participants were taken through packaging functions for shea-based producers and distinction between labelling requirements and rules packaging with a special focus on legal packaging requirements for the European Union (EU), United States of America (USA) and West Africa.



A business to business (B2B) session was also held for the entrepreneurs specialising in producing shea-based cosmetic products including soaps, creams, hair products, and shea butter to engage packaging companies as part of the training.