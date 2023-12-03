UK media outlet faces backlash over ‘recycled’ report on children working on cocoa farms in Ghana

Business News of Sunday, 3 December 2023
Social media users have "descended" on a Western media outlet named MetroUK over its reports of the use of children on cocoa farms.
The headline of the report read: "Chocolate giant Mars ‘using cocoa harvested by children as young as five’"
This did not auger well for some users who tagged the report as a "recycled" news item that keeps repeating itself.
One user @stashafful wrote: "Broo. These are kids helping their parents out on a farm."
Here are some of the comments below:
Doesn’t this come out every year?— guh-tar (@guh_tar) December 3, 2023
They could say they are children in the family supporting family business?— Martin (@martindbold) December 3, 2023
No shit— kyal (@kyalXIII) December 2, 2023
Here is tomorrows head line "Water is wet"
What sort of rubbish allegation is that? You guys out there have disrespected Ghana too much. Leave the company alone.— 3b3fa???????? (@Danquakkk) December 3, 2023
So they should be 30 years old b4 their parents take them to the cocoa farms they will be inheriting ..— aWho cares (@mynameis_kofi) December 3, 2023
A engineer who takes his son to the shop is impacting knowledge but for an African farmer it is child labour
Chocolate company Mars has been found to be using cocoa beans harvested by children as young as five in Ghana— Metro (@MetroUK) December 1, 2023
This is despite the company’s pledge to protect children in its supply childrenhttps://t.co/MDkpWoX1Cx