UK-Ghana seeks fresh opportunities in tech, automobile et al

Business News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Ghana and the United Kingdom (UK) have signed a bilateral commitment and memorandum of understanding (MoUs) toward fostering partnerships in the automotive sector, animal health, science, technology and innovation.



At the 9th UK-Ghana Business Council meeting held in Accra, which was co-chaired by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the UK’s Minister for State for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, the two parties agreed on specific actions to accelerate trade and investment between them for a mutually prosperous future.



The 9th UK-Ghana Business Council was organised by the UK-Ghana Business Chamber of Commerce (UK-GCC).



During an engagement with the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Mr. Mitchell recognised the importance of the £5million multi-country Official Development Assistance (ODA)-funded technical partnership focused on improving animal health. This deal was signed in 2022.



This initiative aims to fortify terrestrial and aquatic animal health systems by enhancing disease prevention, detection and response mechanisms.



With a keen focus on boosting productivity and resilience in the agricultural sector, it emerged that the project has already benefitted over 228 communities in Ghana – marking a tangible impact on the ground.



Furthermore, Mr. Mitchell emphasised transformative outcomes in the automotive sector, unveilling plans for a new green cities and infrastructure programme aimed at mobilising climate finance.



Reflecting on the enduring friendship between the two nations, he noted that collaborative efforts over the past five years are paving the way for economic prosperity, innovation and shared growth.



“Today, we celebrate the success of a new partnership in the automotive sector and a new green cities and infrastructure programme, which will help mobilise climate finance and, of course, has exciting ambitions for our relationship on science, technology and innovation,” Mr. Mitchell stated.



He added: “This is a testament to the enduring friendship between our two countries. Our collaborative efforts in the past five years have chartered a course for economic prosperity, innovation, and shared growth”.



Beyond economic commitments, the minister highlighted the UK’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s economic recovery.



Meetings with officials, including deputy Minister of Finance John Kumah, showcased ongoing collaborations and discussions on progress of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.



Minister Mitchell also engaged in discussions on the Climate Vulnerable Forum’s priorities, emphasising how the UK can support Ghana as its chair.



The UK official also met with the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, where they deliberated on reinforcing collaborative efforts between the two nations through ECOWAS and the Accra Initiative – building off the back of the 3rd Security Dialogue held in Accra recently.



He also had discussions with Members of Parliament (MPs) from both sides of the political spectrum, emphasising the UK government’s value for Ghana’s democracy and the paramount importance of free, fair and peaceful elections in the upcoming general elections later this year.