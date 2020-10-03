Business News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: GNA

UK-Ghana partnership yields £80.3 million Tema-Aflao road project

Representatives from the British High Commission and Ministry of Roads and Highways

The 'United Kingdom-Ghana' partnership has brought together funding and expertise to build new major road system creating jobs and building expertise across Ghana.



In a statement issued by the British High Commission in Accra, the partnership is said to have yielded the £80.3 million project to build the Tema-Aflao highway agreed between the commission and the Ministry of Roads and Highways.



It said, the Tema to Aflao project which forms part of the ECOWAS coastal expressway would employ more than 500 Ghanaians.



The statement said representatives from the British High Commission had witnessed the signing of a contract that would increase infrastructure and create jobs in the country.



It said the Ministry of Roads and Highways had signed a contract with BHM that would see the construction of a major road system.



Accordinfg to the Commission, the project will improve Ghana’s transport links whilst creating skilled jobs for local people across the country.



“The significant strengthening of Ghana’s road system shows the UK-Ghana partnership at its best; a long-term partnership working for the long-term benefit of Ghana.Together we are committed to creating opportunities that move beyond aid and towards the trade and investment relationships which drive economic growth and local job creation.” Mr Iain Walker, the British High Commissioner to Ghana said





