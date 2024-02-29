UCC alumni lead entrepreneurship and industrialisation drive

Business News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: Ruth Adesewu, Contributor

Some graduates of the University of Cape Coast are changing the narrative of the school to a 'Constant Creativity' by leading the entrepreneurship/industrialisation drive of the country.



Ranking first in Ghana, West Africa, and 4th in Africa in 2022, it comes as no shock that the school has footprints across the most prominent institutional leadership in the country and worldwide.



The university, for the past decades, has produced prominent and successful business moguls and industry giants for the country and the world as a whole, which should serve as a motivating factor to enrol in the university.



The university should also honour its heroes now to improve its brand positioning and attract more students.



Key among notable industry giants that happen to be UCC alumni include the founder of Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Limited, who have contributed immensely to the economy's growth.



The factory has created over 5000 direct and indirect jobs for the community and the country. Ekumfi Juice is presently exporting to the United States market, bringing some foreign exchange into the country.



Since its establishment, the factory has transformed the lives of some illegal mining or 'galamsey' operators who signed onto the alternative livelihood schemes.



Some prominent alumni include:



Creative Arts Industry



UCC also features prominent alumni, including award-winning actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist Juliet Asante.



Media Industry



Award-winning journalist and tourism entrepreneur Gilbert Aggrey, as well as award-winning journalists Dan Kwaku Yeboah and Odelia Ntiamoah.



Banking Industry



The Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank, Jersey, and founder of Lead2Xceed Foundation, Henry Baye.



Hospitality Industry



Yvonne Nduom



Political and Public Service Sector In the political and public service sector, UCC alumni who have distinguished themselves in that space include former Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana, Millison Narh; Professor Jane Naana Agyemang; Seth Terpker; Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; Kwesi Ahwoi, and the recently appointed Minister of Finance, Mohammed Amin Adam.



With UCC graduates leaving indelible marks and creating numerous job opportunities in their various fields of endeavour, the school will attract more students and promote its highly valuable virtues for national growth if it is well positioned.



Through its alumni, the school has proven, without a doubt, that it can incubate and build Ghana's next set of resilient graduates who can promote and sustain the Ghanaian economy.



