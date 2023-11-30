UBA clinches dual honors at SSI Awards 2023

Business News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: UBA Ghana

United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Ltd has proudly secured two prestigious accolades at the 2023 Sustainability and Social Investment Awards.



The bank was honoured as the “Best in Educational Support” for the third consecutive year and received recognition for its outstanding “Partnerships and Collaborations”.



Accepting the awards on behalf of UBA, Henry Nii Dottey, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, expressed the bank's deep-rooted commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goals 4 and 17.



Henry underscored UBA's strategic partnerships with key entities such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), emphasizing their collective efforts to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), thereby fostering growth and development in Ghana and the wider African continent.



Under the theme "Sustainability and the Economy: Creating a Sustainable Future," the SSI Awards 2023 recognized individuals and organizations making impactful contributions to sustainable development and social investment in Ghana.



Professor Douglas Boateng, Chairman of the Award Board, praised the significance of acknowledging initiatives that bring tangible and lasting change to communities. He emphasized the awards ceremony as a powerful platform to showcase innovative efforts that make a real difference in the areas where organizations operate.



The SSI Awards 2023 serve as a catalyst for transformative change, inspiring individuals, organizations, and policymakers to prioritize sustainability and social investment.



Professor Boateng highlighted the crucial role of recognizing and celebrating those who contribute significantly to these areas, creating a ripple effect that motivates others to make meaningful contributions, irrespective of scale, in preparation for the betterment of society for generations to come.



UBA's dual triumph at the SSI Awards underscores the bank's commitment to making a positive impact on both a local and global scale, setting a standard for excellence in the realm of sustainability and social investment.



