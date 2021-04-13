Twitter’s selection of Ghana as Africa HQ ‘fantastic news’ – Ablakwa

Business News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has described Twitter’s selection of Ghana as the host to its Africa operations as “fantastic news that must excite all nationalists.”



Mr Ablakwa hoped that the negotiations will be keen on strong local content in order that Ghana’s young talented tech army derive maximum benefit.



The lawmaker said this in a Facebook post in reaction to Twitter’s announcement that it intends to build its headquarters in Ghana for its Africa operations.



“Twitter’s selection of Ghana to host and lead its Africa operations is absolutely fantastic news that must excite all nationalists.”



“It is my hope that negotiations will be keen on strong local content in order that Ghana’s young talented tech army derive maximum benefit,” the post read.



Explaining why the company chose Ghana as its destination, Twitter noted “as a champion for democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the open internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate.



“Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa.”



Twitter said when it enters a new market, it works hard to ensure that it is not just investing in the talent that it hires, but also investing in local communities and the social fabric that supports them.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has also described the move as “excellent news”.