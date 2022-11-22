Tullow Ghana holds maiden Supplier Market Day

Business News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: Anani Yao Kuwornu, Contributor

In line with Tullow Ghana’s commitment to increase local participation in Ghana’s oil and gas industry, the company launched its maiden edition of the “Tullow Supplier Market Day” on Wednesday, 16th November 2022 at the Fiesta Royale Hotel, Dzorwulu.



The Tullow Supplier Market Day is a quarterly forum that aims at providing suppliers with a platform to; provide direct feedback to Tullow’s procurement team on procurements and contracts, provide visibility of Tullow’s procurement plans, discuss opportunities to increase local participation scopes and improve local capacity amongst other procurement topics.



The event was attended by over 120 indigenous supplier companies and Joint venture companies, including; Amaja Tubular Services Limited, BAJ Freight, and Logistics, F. Malawi Engineering Company Ltd, Ghana Navy, GLICO Healthcare, Halliburton Operations Ghana Limited, Petrofac (Ghana) IJV Limited, PHI Century Limited, TechnipFMC Ghana and Vodafone Ghana to mention a few.



Addressing the event, Tullow Ghana’s Managing Director, Wissam Al-Monthiry noted that ‘’Supplier development remains an important component of Tullow’s local content strategy. The Supplier Market Day is one of our key local content initiatives intended to enhance Tullow’s visibility of opportunities that allows us to deepen participation through regular quarterly engagements with the supplier community and our procurement teams”.



The maiden event was a success as suppliers reported having had a fruitful open dialogue with Tullow’s Supply Chain team on procurement and contracting processes and future plans.

The Tullow Supplier Market Day initiative was birthed out of direct feedback received from suppliers who expressed their desire to learn more about the company’s procurement methods, improve their chances of winning tenders, correct shortcomings with bid submissions, and gain insights into the company’s procurement plans.



Since the inception of its operations, Tullow has consistently rolled out initiatives that allow the company to boost indigenous participation in Ghana's oil and gas sector. Recent successful initiatives include; the Marine Sector adoption strategy which led to the contracting of the first Ghanaian-owned, Ghanaian-flagged vessel, Ghanaian-manned vessel, and Ghanaian-registered vessel, providing services in the Jubilee and TEN fields, and the contract scope reservations for ingenious companies amongst others.



The Company intends to continue its efforts to develop local capacity and participation through further initiatives planned for next year.