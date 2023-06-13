Tullow Ghana and PC hold final pre-tender workshop for 2023

Business News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tullow Ghana (TGL) in partnership with the Petroleum Commission (PC) held a hybrid workshop on Wednesday, 8th June 2023 for suppliers, ahead of Tullow’s upcoming tender for the Provision of Marine Gas Oil & Fixed Wing Services.



This workshop is under the TGL and PC Business Academy Partnership and is organised prior to any tender submission by suppliers to Tullow Ghana Limited.



Opening the session, Ag. Director for Operations at PC, Henry Mensah encouraged all participants to get clarification where necessary as the workshop was aimed at offering PC registered suppliers’ exposure to Tullow’s tendering and contracting process. He said, ‘’the aim of this workshop is to equip you and increase your chances of success in getting contracts’’.



In addition, General Legal Counsel at Tullow Ghana, Hannah Agbozo noted that, ‘’This is about local capacity building to get indigenous companies to participate in the work that we do particularly in Tullow Ghana and generally in the oil and gas sector’’ She emphasized Tullow’s commitment to creating awareness and developing the local community to step up to the technical scopes of work and contribute to the industry.



Various presenters from the Tullow team took turns to share insights on topics such as, Local Content expectations and eligibility, and Ethics and Compliance, which are essential elements of Tullow's operations. Vendors were also given guidance on Tullow's due diligence standards, contractor expectations in the execution of work, procurement process, and the scope of work (specifications for the Provision of Marine Gas Oil & Fixed Wing Services).







Participants were also taken through the Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) requirements to ensure that selected contractors have the required capacity to not only carry out tasks safely but are also well equipped in preventing injury, protecting assets, the environment, and promoting good occupational health.



This was the third and final session for the year 2023 with over 135 suppliers in the oil and gas industry participating in the one-day hybrid workshop.



The delivery of local capacity development initiatives is an important component of Tullow’s local content strategy and has been an effective means by which Tullow has consistently increased and sustained indigenous participation in its operations.



These initiatives are based on Tullow’s firm belief that building Ghana’s local capacity and participation will accelerate growth for development.



