Trust government's commitment to renovate Odawna market - MCE pleads with traders

Business News of Friday, 13 October 2023

The Municipal Chief Executive of Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Nii Adjei Tawiah, has pleaded with traders at Odawna market to remain patient as government's promise to renovate the market would come to fruition.



He stressed that traders need to keep putting their trust in government.



His comment comes after traders threatened naked demonstration against government over failure to renovate the market.



The yet-to-be-held demonstration also borders on the fact that government has not met their demands.



In an interview with Citi News, Nii Adjei Tawiah said, “We will continuously ask for their patience because the government has good intentions but everybody is also complaining about the debt burden of the country,"



He added that,"And sometimes when things are not done properly it creates some repulsion and all these we are trying to prevent.”



SA



