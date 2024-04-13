Trucks of smuggled cocoa beans intercepted at Kpando Torkor

Business News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: GNA

Three trucks of smuggled cocoa beans have been intercepted by the Kpando Municipal Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at Kpando Torkor in the Volta Region.



The registration numbers of the vehicles, which were intercepted between 0040 and 0400 hours on Friday, April 12, are GE 1782-U, AS 7907-22 and GT 5932-12.



Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs, GIS said the Officer in-Charge of the GIS in the Kpando Municipal Command, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) Peter Austin Hall, and a team of Officers were deployed based on intelligence to Kpando Torkor.



He said a boat suspected to be coming from the Afram Plains was loaded with bags of cocoa beans.



Superintendent Amoako-Atta said the Officers covertly observed the offloading of the cocoa beans into the three trucks, which were parked close to the landing site, ready to be smuggled through an unapproved route at Wli to Togo.



He said the suspects; Wahab Abdulai, Nicholas Agbesi and Fodume, all aged 42, were arrested.



Superintendent Amoako-Atta said the suspects and the trucks had been handed over to the Kpando Police for further action.



He noted that the GIS remained resolute in the protection of borders and prevention of cross-border crimes.



Superintendent Amoako-Atta applauded border residents and the public for continuously collaborating with the Service through information-sharing.



He urged citizens to report suspicious persons and activities to the GIS and other security agencies in line with the “See Something, Say Something” campaign.