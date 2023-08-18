Trouble looms at GACL as union leaders warn Paul Adom-Otchere

Business News of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Leadership of the staff union of the Ghana Airport Company Limited has warned board Chair Paul Adom Otchere to stay clear off the MD Mrs. Pamela Djamson-Tettey.



According to the union, staff are agitated over reports the board Chair is instigating the removal of the MD because she’s refusing to cooperate in taking some decisions they believe are inimical to the progress of the organisation.



The peace and serenity at the GACL over the past few years appear to be at risk.



In a memo to the staff in possession of Starr News, the Ghana Airport Company Division of the Public Services Workers Union of TUC credited the current MD for the stability at the organisation.



Speaking to Starr News chairman for the union Abdul Issaka Bamba warned any attempt to remove the MD will result in disruptions in the operations of the airports.



Starr News has gathered the board chairman Paul Adom-Otchere is scheduled to meet the union leaders tomorrow over the development.



Board Chair Paul Adom Otchere has however denied orchestrating the removal of the MD.



“I’m also seeing it for the first time, I have to go to the company and find out, if you want to quote me that’s what you can say, I’m also seeing for the first time and I have to go to the company and find out from the union people, that I’ve seen this document what is it about? Because I have engagements with them every now and then so if they have written something, I’ve seen it. So maybe by the time I finish with them, they’ll realize that there is nothing like that or it’s not like that. So I have to go and engage with them.”



Asked whether he has a frosty relationship with the MD, Mr. Adom-Otchere expressed shock at such a claim given the good relationship between the board and management of the GACL.



“I don’t know where that is coming from. We have a board meeting on Monday so you can ask some of the board members. I don’t know where this is coming from.”



Speaking to Starr News’ Ibrahim Alhassan, the media personality disclosed the contents of the memo is not too clear to him and thus he’s asked for clarifications from the union leaders.



He however disclosed he has a cordial relationship with the MD whom he will be meeting tomorrow at a scheduled board meeting