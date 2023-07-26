Tricycles of recalcitrant riders will be impounded - KMA

Business News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

The Public Relations Officer of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Henrietta Afia Konadu Aboagye, has said tricycles of riders who do not adhere to the no operation within the central business district would be impounded.



According to her, all impounded vehicles would be taken to the central police station or the assembly’s towing site where riders will be fined.



Stating this in an interview with Citi News, Henrietta Afia Konadu Aboagye said the restriction of tricycles from operating within the central business district (CBD) of Kumasi aims at addressing the congestion within the metropolis.



She elucidated that, “The directive is not a ban, but a restriction on their movement in the CBD.”



“The recalcitrant ones who will force their way into the CBD will have their vehicles impounded and taken to the Central Police Station or the assembly’s towing site, where they will be fined,” the Public Relations Officer of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) pointed out.



She noted that riders within the central business were being sensitized on public transport within its area of jurisdiction.



