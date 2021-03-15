Business News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#TrendingGH: Drivers disagree with govt over plans to increase toll fares

play videoSome drivers speaking to GhanaWeb

A section of drivers who will be impacted by government's plan to increase road tolls have expressed misgiving with the move.



In an interview in Accra Central with some drivers who ply the Tema-Akosombo route, the increment will have a huge impact on their operations given that prices of fuel have gone up already.



“The fuel prices are already high and it is really expensive these days even though we have not increased fares, if the government should increase the toll fare we will take the laws into our own hands,” one of them said.



Watch the full video below;







Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader in parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has stated that the government will increase toll fares in the coming days as part of measures to mobilize revenue for the development of the country.



Presenting the 2021 Budget late last week, the Minister stated that the government's decision to increase the toll was to help maintain the improvements on our roads this year.



“We will review existing road tolls and align them with current market rates. This will form part of the framework for promoting burden-sharing as we seek to transform our road and infrastructure sector in a post-COVID era.



"Furthermore, in 2021, we will amend the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2018 (Act 983) that governs the setting of Rates and Tolls to accommodate an automatic annual adjustment that will be pegged to the previous year’s average annual inflation as published by the Ghana Statistical Service."