Business News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Tree Crops Development Authority not necessary – Chamber of Agribusiness to govt

Anthony Morrison, Ghana Chamber of Agribusiness

Chief Executive of the Ghana Chamber of Agribusiness, Anthony Morrison has said on the Farmer’s Day edition of 3FM’s Community Connect



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had earlier in September inaugurated the Tree Crops Development Authority with a focus to develop seven tree crops, namely mango, cashew, shea, rubber, cocoa, palm and coffee and the consequential benefits to be accrued to the country.



The Authority, which operates like COCOBOD, and puts in place policies and programmes to guide research, production, pricing and marketing the selected tree crops.



However, according to Mr. Morrison, the multiplicity of these authorities have only brought power play into the sector and is “now dissipating the front of farmers from being strong and robust”.



