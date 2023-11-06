Treasury bill interest rates continue uptick to 33.7%, bills oversubscribed by GH¢541 million

Business News of Monday, 6 November 2023

The government secured GH¢2.693.23 billion in its latest auction on November 3, 2023.



This was indicative of an oversubscription of GH¢541.23.



The target for this week’s auction was GH¢2.152 billion.



Interest rates on treasury bills have continued to increase for the 36th consecutive time this year to hit 33.7% for the 365-day bill.



According to the latest auction results from the Bank of Ghana, interest rates for the 91-day bill and the 182-day bill have increased to 29.96% and 32.1% respectively.



Despite the high rates, the government has witnessed consistent oversubscriptions in its latest auctions.



Even though there are concerns about the government’s ability to be able to afford maturities the International Monetary Fund has said the rates are currently within range they are still lower than inflation.



Currently, inflation stands at 38.1%.



According to the Bank of Ghana results, all bids tendered in this week’s auction were not accepted.



The 91-day bill saw a total subscription of GH¢2.02 billion, GH¢439.28 billion was accepted from the 182-day bill and GH¢233.69 million was accepted from the 364-day bills.



The government has set its next auction target at GH¢3.105 billion.



