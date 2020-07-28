Business News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Transport fares to drop by 10% from August 1

Transport fares have been reduced by 10 per cent after transport operators had a meeting with the Transport Ministry Tuesday, July 28, 2020.



This comes after passengers kicked against the idea of paying new fares when commercial vehicles have resumed operating at full seating capacity following President Akufo-Addo’s directive in his 14th address to the nation.



Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Kwame Kumah confirmed the news to GhanaWeb.



He explained that “because of the social distancing, they gave us some 15% to support our operation and last Sunday, the president asked us to take the full seating capacity. All stakeholders sat down to think about the passengers too so we reduced it to 10% for them.”



President in his 14th address to the nation on the fight against coronavirus said “in consultation with the Ministries of Transport and Aviation and the leadership of transport operators, Government has taken the decision to lift the restrictions in the transport sector, and allow for full capacity in our domestic airplanes, taxis, trotros and buses.”



The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) on Monday also ordered all commercial transport operators to reduce their fares immediately as they return to taking passengers at full seating capacity.



Executive Secretary of the Association, Duncan Amoah in a press release copied to GhanaWeb called on “major stakeholders in the transport sector including the GPRTU, Concerned Drivers Association, Committed Drivers Association and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council to immediately without fail, ensure that transport fares are reversed by close of day tomorrow [Monday],” COPEC said in a statement”.



He added that the 15% increase was due to the social distancing policy and any reduction less of increase will not be accepted by Ghanaians.





