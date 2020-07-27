Business News of Monday, 27 July 2020

‘Transport fares reduction not a bad call’ - Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said government’s decision to allow commercial vehicle drivers take full capacity is a step in the right direction.



Despite complains that the new directive tramples upon one of the safety protocols, i.e., social distancing, the minister in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, July 27, 2020, said “it is not a bad call.”.



He added that social distancing cannot be the basis for which transportation fares are increased but in an announcement weeks ago, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) informed Ghanaians that the reason for the increment in fares was as a result of the rapid loss they incurred due to the adherence of social distancing.



"One thing that we can be sure of is that social distancing cannot become the reason for any potential future increases in transport fares.".



However, there have been several agitations from both passengers and stakeholders on the new directive.



Meanwhile, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has on Monday, July 27, 2020, called on commercial transport operators to reduce their fares immediately as they return to taking passengers at full seating capacity.



COPEC in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Duncan Amoah, suggested that the recent fare increases could be slashed by 5% “since fuel price variance as at this point remains positive by at least a further 12% from the pre-COVID-19 lockdown period.”





