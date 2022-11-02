Transport fares increased again?

Business News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After passengers had to bear the brunt of the upward surge in the cost of fuel on October 29, 2022, there seem to be have been another increment in transport fares, one that was unannounced and has caught passengers by surprise.



The new increment comes after the Ghana Private Road Transport Union announced a 19% increment in transport fares due to the increasing rate of fuel prices.



However, with the announcement of new fuel prices earlier this week where fuel currently sells at GH¢18 and diesel at above GH¢23, the driver unions have hiked their fares again just after the initial 19 % increment.



Although it has not been established the exact percentage of the increase, some drivers have increased fares by GH¢1.



According to citinewsroom reports, some of the drivers at the Neoplan Station said the increment is due to the increase in the price of petroleum products.



“It is not the driver’s fault. It is not the passenger’s fault… If the government can reduce the fuel prices, we will come back to the previous price because people are suffering,” one driver said to Citi News.



The passengers noted that the increase has compounded the economic hardships they are currently.



“We are just worried, and we don’t know what we are going to do now… it is very bad. The government needs to do something about it. We are suffering,” one passenger was quoted by citinewsroom.com.



“On Monday, I paid GHS6 to Circle. This morning, I paid GHS7.5… the driver is even complaining that if he takes GHS100, he won’t get a gallon of diesel to buy,” another said.



