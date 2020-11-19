Business News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: SAS Ghana

Trading activity surges while Stock Market closes flat

Trading activity bolstered as 12,241,500 shares valued at GH¢7,648,862

Market Summary



The GSE Composite Index closed today’s session flat at 1,821.83 with a -19.29% year-to-date return while market capitalization stayed at GH¢53.12 billion.



The GSE Financial Index remained unchanged at yesterday’s level of 1,623.20 with a year-to-date return of -19.63%.



The SAS Manufacturing Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,836.47 with a -47.25% year-to-date return.



Trading activity bolstered as 12,241,500 shares valued at GH¢7,648,862 changed hands from 610,411 shares valued at GH¢2,135,301 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value accounting, for 96.88% of the total volume traded and 94.58% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to pick up while investors await more third-quarter earnings results.

