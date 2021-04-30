Trading activity on Ghana Stock Exchange closes session flat

Business News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary



The benchmark index closed today’s session flat at 2,342.14 with a year-to-date return of 20.63% while the market capitalization stayed at GH¢58.51 billion.



The GSE Financial Index remained unchanged for two consecutive sessions to close at 1,864.04 with a 4.56% year-to-date return.



The SAS Manufacturing Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,312.63 with a year-to-date return of -22.85%.



Trading activity waned as 282,718 shares valued at GH¢421,149 changed hands from 2,100,323 shares valued at GH¢7,310,288 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volumes, accounting for 68.83% of the total volumes traded while Unilever Ghana dominated trades by value, accounting for 46.47% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to surge.