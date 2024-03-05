Traders welcome Kyerematen’s proposed traders bank as a game-changer

Business News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

During a recent market tour in the Greater Accra and Central Regions, Mr. Alan Kyerematen, the leader and founder of one of Ghana’s fastest-growing political organisations, made a significant announcement, promising the establishment of a Traders Bank specifically catered to Ghanaian traders.



Expressing surprise at the lack of a dedicated financial institution for traders, despite their indispensability within the economic landscape, Mr. Kyerematen emphasized the critical role traders play in the economy. He asserted that providing them with access to a bank of their own could substantially boost their businesses and livelihoods.



Addressing a crowd of enthusiastic traders, Mr. Kyerematen reiterated his commitment to prioritizing the establishment of a trader’s bank should he be elected as the president of the country.



He underscored the long-overdue nature of such an initiative, emphasising the immense potential it holds for empowering traders and driving economic growth at the grassroots level.



The promise of a Traders Bank reflects Mr. Kyerematen’s vision for inclusive economic development, where every segment of society, particularly those engaged in trade, has access to essential financial services.



The leader of the Butterfly Movement outlined the potential benefits of a Traders Bank, particularly in terms of facilitating access to loans at relatively cheaper interest rates.



By providing traders with easier access to financing, he believes the bank can serve as a catalyst for business expansion and innovation within the trading community.



This, in turn, could contribute to job creation, poverty reduction, and overall socio-economic development across the country, he stressed.



Furthermore, Mr. Kyerematen’s proposal resonated strongly with the traders present at the event, who expressed their frustrations with the current lack of financial support tailored to their needs.



Many traders welcomed the idea of a dedicated bank, viewing it as a game-changer that could alleviate financial constraints and enable them to seize new opportunities for growth and improved living conditions.



Mr. Alan Kyerematen’s pledge to establish a Traders Bank has sparked optimism and enthusiasm among Ghanaian traders, who see it as a tangible step towards addressing their longstanding financial challenges.



As the presidential candidate of a rapidly growing political organisation, Mr. Kyerematen’s commitment to this initiative demonstrates his dedication to achieving inclusive economic development and empowering marginalised communities.



If realised, the establishment of a trader’s bank could represent a significant milestone in Ghana’s journey towards building a more resilient and equitable economy