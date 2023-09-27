Traders turn Kaneshie footbridge into a shopping mall, warehouse

Business News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Traders have been actively displaying their goods on the Kaneshie footbridge in the Greater Accra Region.



The practice has been allowed to persist as the Assembly seemingly observes without any intervention.



Instead of taking steps to eradicate this practice, the Assembly has been collecting daily tolls from these hawkers who operate on the Kaneshie-Mallam highway footbridge.



The Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly's actions or lack thereof regarding the clearing of the footbridge remain unclear. This has resulted in significant challenges for pedestrians who find it increasingly difficult to use the footbridge due to the presence of traders and their wares on the pedestrian walkway.



Mr Kwame Asante, a trader and resident, expressed his frustration on the 'Citizen's Watch' segment of the Ghana Yensom morning show, hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, September 25, 2023.



According to Mr Asante, the traders are emboldened because the Assembly has assigned a task force to collect tolls from them daily.



In response to the situation, the Public Relations Officer of the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly, Mr Evans Amihere, claimed that the Assembly was unaware of trading activities taking place on the footbridge.



Mr Amihere assured that the Assembly was humanely addressing the matter and working towards finding a suitable relocation site for the traders who currently operate around the footbridge.



Mr Amihere stressed that the Assembly had not officially sanctioned any trading activities on the footbridge.



