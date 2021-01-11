Business News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: GNA

Traders of stationery hopeful for high sales

File photo of stationery

A cross-section of traders in parts of Accra have expressed hope for high sales after the government decided to reopen public and private schools.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to some stationery stores in Madina and Makola revealed they were expectant that the reopening would have a positive impact on their sales.



Mr Felix Tettey at Madina told the GNA that he was aware of the change in syllabi and had made arrangement for books and materials to meet the needs of customers.



“In fact, because of the closure of schools business came to a standstill but the reopening would help increase sales,” he said.



Madam Dorcas Nartey, a trader of stationery in Madina, said she had text books, exercise books, pens and pencils, notebooks, drawing boards and many more in stock and was hopeful for high sales within the months ahead.



“Since my shop was closer to the cluster of schools, I hope to enjoy good sales,” she added.



Madam Akosua Boadu at Makola said most parents would come to buy stationery for their wards when school reopened and it would have an encouraging impact on sales.



Mr Nii Adjetey Bannerman, who also deals in stationery at Makola, was ready to sell and described this period as their “cocoa season” and hope to have high sales.



At the Maxfree Bookshop, Madam Ellen Asante expressed optimism that the decision of the Government to reopen schools would change their trading fortune.