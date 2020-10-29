Business News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: GNA

Traders declare support for Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A group calling itself “Traders for Nana Akufo-Addo,” has declared its support for President Nana Akufo- Addo in the forthcoming general elections.



According to the traders, President Akufo-Addo's excellent record in his first term of office proves that he will be able to deliver again during his second term.



In a brief meeting with the First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo in Accra, the group, led by Madam Gifty Owusu and Mr Kwame Gyasi, said the Akufo-Addo led government has since assumption of office, implemented policies and programmes, which have not only promoted business but also brought happiness and contentment to many homes.



The group stated that under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, Ghana has experienced an end to “Dumsor”, resuscitation of the NHIS, Planting for Food and Jobs, the One District One Factory (1D1F) and Free SHS which according to them has changed the face of the country’s industrial landscape.



Members of the group also congratulated the First Lady for promoting the well-being of Ghanaians especially women and children with initiatives in health, education and women’s empowerment.



Mrs Akufo-Addo thanked the GUTA ladies for their support, stating that the President has indeed proven that he can be trusted with the effective management of the country's economy.



She assured the traders that, when given another term, Nana Addo would work extra harder for Ghanaians.





