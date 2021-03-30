Traders covert a Taxi rank into a market

Business News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Some traders have converted the Tema Community One Taxi Terminal into a place of business, selling all kinds of items with inherent danger to the pedestrians, and others who patronized the illegal market.



The traders constantly engaged the drivers in arguments and sometimes exchanged words as to who had the right to the use of the place.



While the traders complained that the drivers sometimes intentionally attempted to drive over their goods, the drivers on the other hand claimed the traders were impeding the flow of traffic.



In an interview with Ghana News Agency on Monday Mr. Ben Dodoo, the Chairman for the local GPRTU at Community One, described the situation as unacceptable and called on the city authorities to instil disciple in the area.



He said the illegal market had created a situation such that their drivers found it difficult to park their cars because most of their parking lots were taken over by the traders.



When the GNA contacted Mr Frank Asante, TMA Public Relations Officer indicated that the issue had come before the assembly and steps were underway to correct the anomaly.



Mr Asante cautioned the traders to understand the danger involved in doing business in the midst of the road, stressing that the location is a car park and not a market, therefore “we appeal to the traders to move to the main market.



“But if they refuse to move, the assembly would take appropriate action,” Mr Asante stated.



He cited an incident in Ashaiman in which a vehicle ran through some street hawkers and observed the dangers doing business at the said location posed to the traders.